Franklin Covey Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

