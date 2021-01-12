Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) was down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 1,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE France ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.57% of Franklin FTSE France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.