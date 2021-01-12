Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of BEN opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

