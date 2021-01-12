Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market cap of $25.91 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00112946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00267468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00065059 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00062712 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

