Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives $19.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.94.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -336.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 624,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,588 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

