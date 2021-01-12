Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.77.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Freshpet stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,402. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $149.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,301.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshpet by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

