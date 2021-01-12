Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.55. 9,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust from C$0.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$113.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:FRO.UN)

Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

