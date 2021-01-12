FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $8.08 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $762.49 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00024580 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens.

FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx.