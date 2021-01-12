FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $8.08 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $762.49 million and approximately $27.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00024580 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00041208 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042742 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.77 or 0.00370342 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.58 or 0.04308360 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014123 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.
About FTX Token
FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens.
FTX Token's official message board is medium.com/@ftx.
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
