Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.14 ($50.75).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.06.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

