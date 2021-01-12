Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.79% from the company’s previous close.

FPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €42.77 ($50.32).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.06. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

