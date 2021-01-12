FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

