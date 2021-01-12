FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 92,306,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,081,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

