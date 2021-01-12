Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. CSFB upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

FLGT traded up $7.82 on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,929. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.22. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $73.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $18,761,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 over the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 16.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

