Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price rose 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $69.89. Approximately 2,213,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,870,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.07.

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,967,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

