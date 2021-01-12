Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

