FunFair (FUN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.06 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $79.83 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

