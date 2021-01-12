FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

