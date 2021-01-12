FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

