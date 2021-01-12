FY2020 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of -186.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

