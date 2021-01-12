FY2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

MTB opened at $146.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $109.19. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.