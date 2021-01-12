FY2020 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of RDUS opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Radius Health by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,090 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

