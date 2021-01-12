FY2020 EPS Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor producer will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.