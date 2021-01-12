FY2021 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.93 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,425,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

