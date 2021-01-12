Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gaia by 522.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

