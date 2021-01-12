Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.61. 208,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 124,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPEY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

