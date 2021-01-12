GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

GDI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$45.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a one year low of C$24.19 and a one year high of C$47.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.78 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

