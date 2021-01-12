Gemini Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $16.14 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00042289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.25 or 0.00338632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.39 or 0.04103764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

