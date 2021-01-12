Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Short Interest Update

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.