General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

