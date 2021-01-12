General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.94

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 1338876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,838,275 shares of company stock valued at $79,022,493 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after acquiring an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

