Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.89

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 7256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

GTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Genetron in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Genetron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Genetron by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,045 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 155,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genetron by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

