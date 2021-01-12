Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.49

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 11115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gentex by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Gentex by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 212,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 108,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gentex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 101,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

