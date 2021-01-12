Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $107.00. 7,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,197. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

