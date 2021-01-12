Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN) Shares Gap Down to $4.30

Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.15. Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 3,579,884 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £34.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.47.

About Gfinity plc (GFIN.L) (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

