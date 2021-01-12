Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.32. 755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 951,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after buying an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118,368 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $9,601,000.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

