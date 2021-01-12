Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Givaudan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDNY opened at $84.26 on Monday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

