Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

