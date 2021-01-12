Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 217.78 ($2.85).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

GLEN traded up GBX 5.85 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 276.40 ($3.61). The stock had a trading volume of 21,730,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,215,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 190.06. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.69). The stock has a market cap of £36.83 billion and a PE ratio of -11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

