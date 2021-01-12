Global Digital Content (GDC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.47 Million

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $140,714.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00396779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

