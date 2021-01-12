Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period.

