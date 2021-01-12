Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) Trading Down 3.7%

Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.54. 5,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.16% of Global X MSCI China Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X MSCI China Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIM)

Global X China Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Materials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Materials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

