Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMED. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NYSE:GMED opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 over the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

