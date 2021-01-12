GNY Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.01 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. GNY has a total market cap of $62.01 million and $69,558.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00109174 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00061295 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,910.55 or 0.87444058 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

