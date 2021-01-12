GNY (GNY) Trading Down 36.1% Over Last Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000934 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $61.22 million and approximately $78,980.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00376492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.24 or 0.04234706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. GNY's total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY's official website is www.gny.io. GNY's official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

