Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $10.66 Average PT from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.66.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 59.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

