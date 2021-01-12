Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $7,371.23 and approximately $17.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00023635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00110864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00258500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com.

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

