GoldMint (MNTP) Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $237,640.00 and approximately $781.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.41 or 0.04185773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.