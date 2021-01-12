GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $231,909.34 and approximately $916.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00041223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.34 or 0.04265349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.