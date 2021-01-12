Golem Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $71.91 million and $1.20 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,943,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

