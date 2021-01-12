Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBDC. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,720.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $121,667.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 126,789 shares of company stock worth $1,690,611. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.